Left Menu

Assam's Education Transformation: Model Schools Blossoming in Tea Gardens

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is set to open 80 more model schools in tea garden areas. These initiatives aim to revolutionize the academic landscape through improved infrastructure, mid-day meal schemes for older students, and the use of smart classroom technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-07-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 11:06 IST
Assam's Education Transformation: Model Schools Blossoming in Tea Gardens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government is expanding its educational outreach, planning to open 80 additional model schools in tea garden areas as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This initiative aims to enhance educational opportunities, supported by smart classroom technology and mid-day meal schemes for students in classes 9 and 10.

Speaking to headmasters of current Model Schools and Adarsha Vidyalayas, Sarma emphasized quality improvements in education, with over 200 model schools planned across 800 tea estates. Following 118 established schools in November 2022, the progress incentivized the new expansions.

Further, the Assam government is committed to inclusive education, promoting student enrollment from various communities and enhancing the infrastructure and conditions for faculty. Additionally, the introduction of incentives like bicycle distribution, and the possibility of a School Breakfast Programme aims to improve student attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025