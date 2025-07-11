Assam's Education Transformation: Model Schools Blossoming in Tea Gardens

The Assam government is expanding its educational outreach, planning to open 80 additional model schools in tea garden areas as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This initiative aims to enhance educational opportunities, supported by smart classroom technology and mid-day meal schemes for students in classes 9 and 10.

Speaking to headmasters of current Model Schools and Adarsha Vidyalayas, Sarma emphasized quality improvements in education, with over 200 model schools planned across 800 tea estates. Following 118 established schools in November 2022, the progress incentivized the new expansions.

Further, the Assam government is committed to inclusive education, promoting student enrollment from various communities and enhancing the infrastructure and conditions for faculty. Additionally, the introduction of incentives like bicycle distribution, and the possibility of a School Breakfast Programme aims to improve student attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)