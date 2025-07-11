Championing Marathi: A Call for Vernacular Pride Amidst English Dominance

At a recent Guru Poornima event, former Supreme Court Justice Abhay Oka delivered a passionate appeal for pride in vernacular education, urging students not to feel inferior if educated in Marathi, despite the growing dominance of English. His remarks come as a reminder of the cultural importance of mother tongue education.

Justice Oka recounted his own experience, where a foundation in Marathi medium did not hinder his rise to prominence within the Indian judiciary. His colleague, Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai, shared a similar educational background, proving that success is attainable without sacrificing native language education.

He stressed the need for a robust bilingual education, underlining that Marathi-speaking children deserve quality instruction in their native language, even in English-medium schools. His message was clear: the strength of one's education and values, not the language of instruction, propels individuals forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)