Left Menu

Championing Marathi: A Call for Vernacular Pride Amidst English Dominance

Former Supreme Court Justice Abhay Oka addressed the importance of maintaining pride in one's mother tongue, emphasizing that Marathi-medium education need not be inferior, even as English gains prominence. He shared his personal success and advocated for bilingual proficiency in a Guru Poornima speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-07-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 23:45 IST
Championing Marathi: A Call for Vernacular Pride Amidst English Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent Guru Poornima event, former Supreme Court Justice Abhay Oka delivered a passionate appeal for pride in vernacular education, urging students not to feel inferior if educated in Marathi, despite the growing dominance of English. His remarks come as a reminder of the cultural importance of mother tongue education.

Justice Oka recounted his own experience, where a foundation in Marathi medium did not hinder his rise to prominence within the Indian judiciary. His colleague, Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai, shared a similar educational background, proving that success is attainable without sacrificing native language education.

He stressed the need for a robust bilingual education, underlining that Marathi-speaking children deserve quality instruction in their native language, even in English-medium schools. His message was clear: the strength of one's education and values, not the language of instruction, propels individuals forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025