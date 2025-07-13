Uttar Pradesh's School Pairing Plan: A Path to Educational Reform or Disruption?

The Uttar Pradesh government's decision to merge small schools under its new school pairing initiative is sparking mixed reactions across the state. Intended to boost resource allocation and educational quality in line with the National Education Policy 2020, the move aims to consolidate schools with fewer than 50 students into larger institutions.

This structural reform, said to improve governance and academic conditions, follows similar models in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Despite judicial approval, the plan faces significant criticism from rural families and political parties, citing potential over-crowding, logistical issues, and threats to local education quality.

Opposition leaders claim the strategy may lead to school closures and harm economically disadvantaged students, with fears of increased dropout rates as a result of challenging travel conditions. State officials maintain optimism, expecting that better facilities and peer environments will eventually benefit students, despite the initial challenges.

