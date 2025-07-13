BITS Pilani's Ambitious Rs 2,200 Crore Expansion Drives Future-Ready Education

BITS Pilani announces a massive Rs 2,200 crore investment plan over five years to expand its educational infrastructure, highlighted by the launch of an AI+ Campus in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. The announcement was made by Chancellor and industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla during the 2025 convocation.

The expansion, branded as 'Project Vistaar', involves significant physical infrastructure development across Pilani, Hyderabad, and Goa campuses, with a priority on cutting-edge research and holistic learning environments. This initiative is expected to increase student capacity at these campuses to 21,000, part of a plan to reach 26,000 students overall.

BITS Pilani Digital aims to democratize educational access, offering 32 new programs, including 11 degree courses, targeting over 100,000 learners. This digital initiative reflects India's need for scalable and inclusive education, given the country's large young population. The expansion supports India's goal of becoming a $10 trillion economy and knowledge superpower.