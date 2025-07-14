New Zealand's Ambitious Plan to Elevate International Education Market

New Zealand has unveiled an ambitious plan to significantly expand its international education market by 2034. Key incentives include relaxing regulations regarding foreign students working part-time while studying. Education Minister Erica Stanford announced the initiative, noting the rise in international student enrolments since 2023 and the government's desire to intensify this momentum.

This announcement comes amid notable restrictions on foreign students in countries like Australia and the United States, creating opportunities for competing markets. According to Stanford, Education New Zealand will prioritize promotional campaigns in markets with substantial growth potential to capitalize on these restrictions.

Currently valued at NZ$3.6 billion, New Zealand's international education market targets a student enrolment increase from 83,700 in 2024 to 105,000 by 2027 and eventually 119,000 by 2034. To attract more foreign students, the government plans to extend part-time work rights from 20 to 25 hours per week and broaden eligibility for these rights to all tertiary students in approved exchange or study abroad programs.

