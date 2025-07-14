Left Menu

New Zealand's Ambitious Plan to Elevate International Education Market

New Zealand aims to double its international education market by 2034 with relaxed rules on part-time work for foreign students. The government seeks to boost enrolments to 119,000 and double the market's worth to NZ$7.2 billion. Competitors like Australia and the U.S. are limiting foreign student numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 08:52 IST
New Zealand's Ambitious Plan to Elevate International Education Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand has unveiled an ambitious plan to significantly expand its international education market by 2034. Key incentives include relaxing regulations regarding foreign students working part-time while studying. Education Minister Erica Stanford announced the initiative, noting the rise in international student enrolments since 2023 and the government's desire to intensify this momentum.

This announcement comes amid notable restrictions on foreign students in countries like Australia and the United States, creating opportunities for competing markets. According to Stanford, Education New Zealand will prioritize promotional campaigns in markets with substantial growth potential to capitalize on these restrictions.

Currently valued at NZ$3.6 billion, New Zealand's international education market targets a student enrolment increase from 83,700 in 2024 to 105,000 by 2027 and eventually 119,000 by 2034. To attract more foreign students, the government plans to extend part-time work rights from 20 to 25 hours per week and broaden eligibility for these rights to all tertiary students in approved exchange or study abroad programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025