Middle East Unrest Jolts Global Oil and Stock Markets

Oil prices experienced a sharp increase, and global shares dipped on Monday as the conflict in the Middle East threatened to persist for weeks. This situation poses a risk to the global economic recovery and could spark inflationary pressures. Brent crude prices rose approximately 10% to $79.90, with U.S. crude showing an 8.2% increase to $72.64 per barrel. Safe-haven assets like gold also saw a boost, rising 2.6% to $5,413 an ounce.

Amid escalating tensions, Israel expanded its military operations, targeting Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Iran launched missiles from central regions towards adversaries. The critical Strait of Hormuz remains a focal point, as it oversees a significant portion of global oil and gas trade. Shipping activities have become precarious, with tankers accumulating on both sides of the strait amid insurance and safety concerns.

Stock markets worldwide responded to these developments with downturns. Europe's STOXX 600 fell by 1.7%, following declines in Asia. The dollar, however, strengthened due to its historical role as a safe haven amid geopolitical crises. As the U.S. mid-term elections approach, economic observers note that prolonged oil price hikes could challenge global growth and revive inflationary concerns.

