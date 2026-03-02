Eurozone Manufacturing Booms to Four-Year High

Eurozone manufacturing has reached its most robust pace in nearly four years, driven by a surge in new orders and heightened factory output, according to a survey released on Monday.

The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 50.8 in February from 49.5 in January, marking its highest level since June 2020 and crossing the critical threshold of 50.0, signaling growth.

Germany led the recovery with notable growth after years of stagnation, while Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Greece also recorded strong expansions. Despite the challenges of rising input costs and moderate job losses, business confidence peaked at a four-year high, buoyed by positive growth prospects.

