Tradition vs. Change: Sabarimala Temple Entry Controversy
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) plans to file an affidavit with the Supreme Court to uphold the tradition of restricting women's entry at Sabarimala Temple. The board's decision comes in response to the Supreme Court's 2018 ruling permitting entry for women of menstruating age, which is under review.
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) announced plans to file an affidavit with the Supreme Court, aiming to maintain traditional restrictions on women's entry at Sabarimala Temple. The announcement follows board deliberations affirming commitment to the temple's long-standing customs.
TDB President K Jayakumar stated that the board unanimously agreed to uphold these traditions. "Our role under the established guidelines is to protect the temple and its customs," Jayakumar emphasized at a press conference. Decisions were made during a recent board meeting to challenge the Supreme Court's decision allowing women's entry.
In 2018, the Supreme Court permitted women of menstruating age to enter the temple, but a review is underway. The court has asked relevant parties, including the state government, to state their positions by March 14. The TDB has resolved to communicate their stance, advocating for tradition, through formal channels.
