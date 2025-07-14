Giraffe Learning Kicks Off New Academic Year with Innovative Approach

The start of a new academic year at Giraffe Learning sees students entering classrooms to tackle pivotal exams like PUC, CET, and JEE. With a focus on both structure and personalized guidance, the institute aims to support students through key academic phases.

This year, the institute is rolling out updated methodologies emphasizing conceptual understanding and practice-based learning, alongside academic mentoring. In addition, Giraffe Learning has formed alliances with St. Charles to integrate studies for PUC, CET, JEE, and NEET preparations.

As orientation sessions kick off and regular lessons loom, admissions are still available for select groups. Sharief, Head of the Mathematics Department, expresses the institute's dedication to fostering student potential through a combination of clarity, consistency, and care.

