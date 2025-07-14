Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Uttar Pradesh School Merger Plan
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to merge approximately 5,000 schools, claiming it undermines the Right to Education and affects marginalized communities. The state government argues the consolidation addresses low enrollment and resource duplication. The move has sparked concerns about accessibility for children, especially girls.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress leader, has voiced strong opposition to the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to merge around 5,000 government schools. She claims this decision violates the Right to Education and disproportionately impacts marginalized groups such as Dalits and tribals.
The government of Uttar Pradesh, led by Yogi Adityanath, argues that the school merger plan is necessary to streamline educational resources. The rationale provided includes addressing low enrollment numbers and teacher shortages, while eliminating redundant infrastructure in small schools.
In a social media post, Gandhi emphasized that this decision could disrupt the education of children, particularly girls, who may face significant challenges traveling longer distances to school. She questioned why the fundamental right to education is being jeopardized for these communities.
