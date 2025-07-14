Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Uttar Pradesh School Merger Plan

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to merge approximately 5,000 schools, claiming it undermines the Right to Education and affects marginalized communities. The state government argues the consolidation addresses low enrollment and resource duplication. The move has sparked concerns about accessibility for children, especially girls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:36 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Uttar Pradesh School Merger Plan
School
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress leader, has voiced strong opposition to the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to merge around 5,000 government schools. She claims this decision violates the Right to Education and disproportionately impacts marginalized groups such as Dalits and tribals.

The government of Uttar Pradesh, led by Yogi Adityanath, argues that the school merger plan is necessary to streamline educational resources. The rationale provided includes addressing low enrollment numbers and teacher shortages, while eliminating redundant infrastructure in small schools.

In a social media post, Gandhi emphasized that this decision could disrupt the education of children, particularly girls, who may face significant challenges traveling longer distances to school. She questioned why the fundamental right to education is being jeopardized for these communities.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025