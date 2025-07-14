Controversy Over School Closures Sparks Education Debate in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party president, has strongly criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to shut down more than 10,000 primary schools, accusing it of intentionally damaging the education system. He claims this move will severely impact children from economically weaker sections, particularly affecting girls' education.

Yadav accused the government of prioritizing publicity over education, questioning its lack of funding for schools while spending significantly on promotion. He argued that the BJP's actions are a calculated attempt to keep disadvantaged communities uneducated.

Responding to Yadav's allegations, state officials stated that the closures are part of a broader initiative to merge schools, aiming to optimize resources by addressing low enrollment and teacher shortages. They reported about 29,000 schools have fewer than 50 students, creating challenges that need addressing.