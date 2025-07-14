Left Menu

Controversy Over School Closures Sparks Education Debate in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to close over 10,000 primary schools, alleging it harms underprivileged children and girls by hindering access to education. The move is described as a conspiracy to keep the disadvantaged uneducated and maintain political control. The state government cites resource rationalization as the reason.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:58 IST
Controversy Over School Closures Sparks Education Debate in Uttar Pradesh
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party president, has strongly criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to shut down more than 10,000 primary schools, accusing it of intentionally damaging the education system. He claims this move will severely impact children from economically weaker sections, particularly affecting girls' education.

Yadav accused the government of prioritizing publicity over education, questioning its lack of funding for schools while spending significantly on promotion. He argued that the BJP's actions are a calculated attempt to keep disadvantaged communities uneducated.

Responding to Yadav's allegations, state officials stated that the closures are part of a broader initiative to merge schools, aiming to optimize resources by addressing low enrollment and teacher shortages. They reported about 29,000 schools have fewer than 50 students, creating challenges that need addressing.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025