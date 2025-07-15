Supreme Court Ruling Puts Trump's Education Plan Back on Track

The Supreme Court has greenlit President Donald Trump's initiative to dismantle the Education Department, a decision anticipated to result in the layoff of roughly 1,400 employees. This contentious move, opposed by the court's three liberal justices, reverses a preliminary injunction from US District Judge Myong Joun.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon lauded the ruling, asserting that it reaffirmed the President's authority over executive decisions. However, Justice Sonia Sotomayor criticized the majority, arguing their decision potentially endorsed unlawful executive actions. Despite this ruling, legal battles from education groups continue to challenge the administration's actions.

The lawsuit argued that the planned layoffs impaired the department's ability to fulfill its duties, such as supporting special education and enforcing civil rights. Despite the judicial approval for proceeding with the downsizing, numerous states have raised objections, filing lawsuits against the administration over withheld education funds.