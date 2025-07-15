Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Puts Trump's Education Plan Back on Track

The Supreme Court has allowed President Trump's plan to dismantle the Education Department to proceed, overturning a previous injunction. This ruling enables the layoff of nearly 1,400 employees, stirring controversy among education advocates while facing legal challenges from cities and education groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 02:25 IST
Supreme Court Ruling Puts Trump's Education Plan Back on Track
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Supreme Court has greenlit President Donald Trump's initiative to dismantle the Education Department, a decision anticipated to result in the layoff of roughly 1,400 employees. This contentious move, opposed by the court's three liberal justices, reverses a preliminary injunction from US District Judge Myong Joun.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon lauded the ruling, asserting that it reaffirmed the President's authority over executive decisions. However, Justice Sonia Sotomayor criticized the majority, arguing their decision potentially endorsed unlawful executive actions. Despite this ruling, legal battles from education groups continue to challenge the administration's actions.

The lawsuit argued that the planned layoffs impaired the department's ability to fulfill its duties, such as supporting special education and enforcing civil rights. Despite the judicial approval for proceeding with the downsizing, numerous states have raised objections, filing lawsuits against the administration over withheld education funds.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025