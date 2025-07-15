Kerala Education Minister Stands Firm on School Timings Amid Religious Concerns

Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has announced that the government will maintain the revised school timetable without blending religious elements with educational processes. This statement comes amidst opposition from several Muslim organizations concerning the extension of school hours, which they argue, disrupts religious education.

Under the new schedule, high school students in classes 8 to 10 will add an extra 15 minutes to their morning and afternoon sessions on all working days, excluding Fridays, to fulfill the required 1,100 instructional hours annually. Despite the backlash, the minister insists on keeping education distinct from religious matters, reinforcing the government's role in educational affairs.

Sivankutty noted that any stakeholder interested in educational issues is welcome to discuss them, but the decision on school hours will stand. This move aligns with the Kerala High Court's 2024 directive to revise the academic calendar, ensuring compliance with state and national standards. Additional working Saturdays were deemed invalid by the court due to the absence of proper approval.

