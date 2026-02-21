Left Menu

Galgotian Blunder: Controversy and Criticism Surround Robodog Showcase

The 'Galgotian blunder' controversy arose after Galgotias University showcased a robodog developed by China's Unitree Robotics, leading to criticism of governmental oversight and attention to AI advancements. Former minister Kapil Sibal highlighted AI's potential benefits and criticized the lack of funding and strategic planning in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 16:50 IST
Galgotian Blunder: Controversy and Criticism Surround Robodog Showcase
  • Country:
  • India

The recent 'Galgotian blunder' controversy has stirred debate concerning governmental oversight in technological displays. The incident involved Galgotias University mistakenly presenting a robodog developed by China's Unitree Robotics as their own creation, prompting criticism from former science minister Kapil Sibal.

Sibal slammed the government's negligence and questioned India's strategic preparation for AI challenges, illustrating a broader concern for the country's future in technology. He highlighted the insufficient allocation and spending on AI developments, lagging far behind global leaders like China and the US.

Despite the need for robust strategies to harness AI's potential benefits, especially in sectors like agriculture and healthcare, Sibal emphasized the looming threat of job losses in the IT-BPO sector. The incident capped off with an apology from Galgotias University, acknowledging the misstep at the technological event.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Factory Fire Claims Four Lives in Mujesar: Investigation Underway

Tragic Factory Fire Claims Four Lives in Mujesar: Investigation Underway

 India
2
Kejriwal Accuses Centre of Sacrificing Farmers in US Trade Deal

Kejriwal Accuses Centre of Sacrificing Farmers in US Trade Deal

 India
3
Meghalaya Bids Farewell to Influential MP Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon

Meghalaya Bids Farewell to Influential MP Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon

 India
4
Sihora: From Communal Tension to Calm Respite

Sihora: From Communal Tension to Calm Respite

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026