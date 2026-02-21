Galgotian Blunder: Controversy and Criticism Surround Robodog Showcase

The recent 'Galgotian blunder' controversy has stirred debate concerning governmental oversight in technological displays. The incident involved Galgotias University mistakenly presenting a robodog developed by China's Unitree Robotics as their own creation, prompting criticism from former science minister Kapil Sibal.

Sibal slammed the government's negligence and questioned India's strategic preparation for AI challenges, illustrating a broader concern for the country's future in technology. He highlighted the insufficient allocation and spending on AI developments, lagging far behind global leaders like China and the US.

Despite the need for robust strategies to harness AI's potential benefits, especially in sectors like agriculture and healthcare, Sibal emphasized the looming threat of job losses in the IT-BPO sector. The incident capped off with an apology from Galgotias University, acknowledging the misstep at the technological event.