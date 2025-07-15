Pre-cancer symptoms found in 309 out of 4,710 students of ashram schools in Gadchiroli: Minister

Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike on Tuesday told the state legislative council that 309 out of 4,710 students of ashram schools in Gadchiroli district exhibited pre-cancer symptoms during their screening.

Twelve of these students underwent surgeries, as per the information he shared, which also disclosed that at least 676 of these students were found to have been addicted to tobacco.

Ashram schools are residential schools, primarily for tribal children, that offer free accommodation, meals, and education.

In a written reply to a question in the House, the minister said that between 2022-23 to 2024-25, the Government Dental College and Hospital, and Indian Dental Association, Nagpur conducted an oral examination of the ashram school students in Gadchiroli, Bhamragad and Aheri talukas in the eastern Maharashtra district. In Gadchiroli, 769 students were examined, of whom 304 exhibited pre-oral cancer symptoms. Surgery was done on seven students at the Government Dental College and Hospital, Nagpur, he said. In Bhamragad, out of the 1,778 students who were examined, 487 were found to have been addicted to tobacco but no one exhibited symptoms of any major disease, according to the minister. He said that in Aheri, 2,163 students were examined, of whom 189 were found with tobacco addiction and pre-cancer laser surgery was done on five students.

Doctors at the Government Dental College and Hospital Nagpur have been conducting an awareness campaign against the use of tobacco, Uike said.

