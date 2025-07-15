Uttarakhand Schools to Incorporate Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Teachings in Curriculum

The state of Uttarakhand has issued an order mandating the recitation of a shloka from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita during prayer meetings in government schools. The initiative highlights the integration of traditional Indian knowledge with modern education, aiming to enhance students' human values and character-building abilities.

Under the directive from Dr. Mukul Kumar Sati, Director of Secondary Education, teachers must choose a different 'Shloka of the Week,' display its meaning on school notice boards, and engage students in its practice and class discussions. This approach is designed to reinforce leadership, emotional balance, and decision-making skills.

The order emphasizes presenting the Gita's teachings from a secular stance, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020's objective of incorporating India's traditional knowledge systems. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed curriculum incorporation of teachings from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and the Ramayana, with new textbooks set for the next academic session. The initiative has garnered support from leaders across educational and cultural sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)