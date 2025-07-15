Left Menu

College Tragedy: The ICC Report Controversy

The Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) at Fakir Mohan College recommended the removal of Professor Samira Kumar Sahoo after allegations of harassment. Despite claims of Sahoo's strictness, no evidence of sexual harassment was found. The student who filed the complaint tragically self-immolated, leading to significant fallout and arrests.

An internal report from Fakir Mohan College's Internal Complaint Committee has sparked controversy following the tragic death of a student. The committee, led by coordinator Jayshree Mishra, had recommended removing Professor Samira Kumar Sahoo from his post due to complaints about his strict conduct.

The father of the deceased student accused the committee of bias after the student filed complaints of mental and sexual harassment. Despite the allegations, the ICC cited a lack of evidence against Sahoo concerning sexual harassment, resulting in no immediate actions by the college against him.

While the college initiated a probe into Sahoo's behavior, the fallout from the student's death has been severe, involving the suspension and arrest of Professor Sahoo and the college Principal, highlighting the lack of timely intervention and appropriate action.

