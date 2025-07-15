PhysicsWallah Partners with SSB Wives Welfare to Empower Martyrs' Families

PhysicsWallah, an edtech firm, has announced a significant educational initiative by signing a memorandum of understanding with the SSB Wives Welfare Association. This collaboration aims to support the families of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel by offering full tuition waivers and scholarships to martyrs' children and those of serving and retired personnel.

Part of the initiative includes providing a 35% scholarship on offline coaching and a 25% discount on online courses. The application process requires valid identification and service-related documents, with verification conducted jointly by PhysicsWallah and SSB.

In related news, IT company Celonis has appointed Dilipkumar Khandelwal, a former executive from Deutsche Bank and SAP, as the new chief customer officer and Chairman of its India advisory board. Khandelwal will focus on expanding Celonis' presence in the Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)