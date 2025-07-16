Alok Kumar Rai Takes the Helm at IIM-Calcutta
Alok Kumar Rai, the Vice Chancellor of Lucknow University, has been appointed as the new director of IIM-Calcutta, ending a nearly two-year vacancy. This appointment has been approved by the President of India. Previously, Rai was a professor at Banaras Hindu University.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Lucknow University's Vice Chancellor, Alok Kumar Rai, has been appointed as the director of IIM-Calcutta, according to a statement from the Ministry of Education.
The prestigious institute had been without a regular full-term director for almost two years, leaving a leadership void that has now been filled.
Prior to his leadership at Lucknow University, Rai was esteemed as a professor of management at Banaras Hindu University, where he also played crucial roles in several high-profile committees and panels.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil: Thailand's Leadership Under Fire
Digital India's Decade: From Local Innovation to Global Leadership
New Leadership in Xinjiang: Chen Xiaojiang Takes Charge
FSIB Leadership Extended: Ensuring Continuity in Financial Oversight
Shiv Sena Advocates for Opposition Leadership Amid Maharashtra Assembly Stalemate