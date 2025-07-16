Left Menu

Alok Kumar Rai Takes the Helm at IIM-Calcutta

Alok Kumar Rai, the Vice Chancellor of Lucknow University, has been appointed as the new director of IIM-Calcutta, ending a nearly two-year vacancy. This appointment has been approved by the President of India. Previously, Rai was a professor at Banaras Hindu University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:45 IST
Alok Kumar Rai Takes the Helm at IIM-Calcutta
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow University's Vice Chancellor, Alok Kumar Rai, has been appointed as the director of IIM-Calcutta, according to a statement from the Ministry of Education.

The prestigious institute had been without a regular full-term director for almost two years, leaving a leadership void that has now been filled.

Prior to his leadership at Lucknow University, Rai was esteemed as a professor of management at Banaras Hindu University, where he also played crucial roles in several high-profile committees and panels.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025