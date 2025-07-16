Alok Kumar Rai Takes the Helm at IIM-Calcutta

Lucknow University's Vice Chancellor, Alok Kumar Rai, has been appointed as the director of IIM-Calcutta, according to a statement from the Ministry of Education.

The prestigious institute had been without a regular full-term director for almost two years, leaving a leadership void that has now been filled.

Prior to his leadership at Lucknow University, Rai was esteemed as a professor of management at Banaras Hindu University, where he also played crucial roles in several high-profile committees and panels.