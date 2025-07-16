Breaking New Ground: How Delhi University Expands Opportunities With Supernumerary Quotas

Delhi University has announced additional undergraduate admissions through supernumerary quotas for the 2025-26 academic session, complementing the regular admission route via the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The initiative offers opportunities under ten categories, including outstanding performers in sports, extra-curricular activities, children of armed forces personnel, orphans, differently-abled people, Kashmiri migrants, and Sikkimese nominees.

The first list of seat allocations will be released soon, with specific criteria for each category. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the university's admission portal for updates.