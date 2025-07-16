Left Menu

Breaking New Ground: How Delhi University Expands Opportunities With Supernumerary Quotas

Delhi University offers undergraduate seats through supernumerary quota categories, such as for Sikkimese nominees, orphans, and those excelling in sports, alongside the regular admission via CUET. This framework aims to provide additional opportunities for students from various backgrounds. Admissions under these categories will follow specific procedures and criteria for the 2025-26 session.

Delhi University has announced additional undergraduate admissions through supernumerary quotas for the 2025-26 academic session, complementing the regular admission route via the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

The initiative offers opportunities under ten categories, including outstanding performers in sports, extra-curricular activities, children of armed forces personnel, orphans, differently-abled people, Kashmiri migrants, and Sikkimese nominees.

The first list of seat allocations will be released soon, with specific criteria for each category. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the university's admission portal for updates.

