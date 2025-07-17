Courage Under Fire: Law Student Takes Exams After Alleged Assault
A first-year law student from South Calcutta Law College bravely sat for her semester exams after enduring an alleged gang rape by peers and a former student. Despite trauma and ongoing investigations, she focused on her studies as a testament of resilience and to challenge societal stigma.
- Country:
- India
About three weeks after allegedly being raped by seniors and an alumnus of South Calcutta Law College, a first-year student sat for her semester exams, her family disclosed on Thursday.
Determined to excel academically despite the traumatic June 25 incident, the student's father reported that she avoided distractions and prioritized her studies. She participated in the investigation and interacted with legal organizations when necessary but remained driven to succeed in her exams, seeing it as a means to silence detractors.
Her successful participation in the exams has been met with support and serves as a powerful message to other victims. The West Bengal Commission for Women chairperson commended her for serving as an inspiration and vowed continued support in her pursuit of justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Quest Global and IEEE India support women engineering students and returning women engineers through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives
Sammy calls for justice, right process amid sexual assault allegations against West Indies player
Will continue supporting HDB Financial post-IPO as well: HDFC Bank CEO
Shikshagraha Awards 2026: Call for Nominations to Honour Education Leaders
Beijing tightens noose on Hong Kong: National Security mandates now extend to business, education