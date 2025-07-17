West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Surge: An Overview

The West Bengal School Service Commission has reported a significant surge in applications for assistant teacher positions in the state. More than 5 lakh candidates have signed up for 35,726 available posts in state-run and state-aided schools, an official confirmed on Thursday.

In June, an online application portal was introduced, initially set to close on July 14 but extended to July 21 due to high demand. Chairman of the Commission, Siddhartha Majumdar, anticipates the number of applicants to further increase. This recruitment effort follows a Supreme Court mandate from May that required the initiation of a new hiring process by the end of that month.

Previously, the Supreme Court had annulled the 2016 recruitment panel and appointments, marking a setback for over 25,000 teachers and staff. As legal proceedings continue, state education authorities and the Deserving Teachers' Rights Forum raise critical questions about the integrity and transparency of the current process.