Panic in Delhi: Schools and Colleges Targeted by Bomb Threats

Over 45 schools and three colleges across Delhi were plunged into chaos on Friday as bomb threats sent via emails caused alarm among students and parents. This marked the fourth day in a week that educational institutions in the national capital faced such threats.

Emergency response teams, including police, bomb disposal units, and fire services, promptly mobilized to the affected institutions to conduct thorough search and evacuation operations. According to senior police officers, the colleges targeted included Indraprastha College for Women, Hindu College, and Shri Ram College of Commerce in north Delhi.

Similar threats were received by schools across multiple districts, including Dwarka and Rohini. Despite the panic, no suspicious items have been found so far. Meanwhile, cyber authorities are investigating the origins of these threats as political figures criticize the government's response.

(With inputs from agencies.)