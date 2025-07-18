Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions High Fees for Law Education

The Supreme Court has asked the Bar Council of India about provisions for waiving fees for underprivileged graduates writing the All India Bar Examination. The court also criticized the high fees of National Law Universities for LLB courses, noting the urgent need to strengthen the education system.

The Supreme Court on Friday raised concerns about the fees imposed on poor LLB graduates aiming to take the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) for enrollment as lawyers. The Bar Council of India (BCI) was questioned about whether a fee-waiver scheme exists for such candidates.

In the hearing, Justices P S Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar reviewed a plea by Kuldeep Mishra challenging the fees set by the BCI for the AIBE. They emphasized the need for greater support for underprivileged students in the legal education system.

The Court criticized the 'phenomenally high fees' charged by National Law Universities, arguing that the current education system requires urgent reforms. With some institutions charging as much as Rs 4 lakhs annually for courses, the financial burden remains significant for students.

