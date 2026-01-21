Delhi's New Charge: Doubling Parking Fees to Curb Pollution

The Delhi government has announced a new measure aimed at tackling the metropolis's persistent air pollution problem. In critical situations, when air quality deteriorates to 'Severe' or 'Severe +' levels, the city will double parking charges at authorized sites, hoping to disincentivize the use of private transportation.

However, parking facilities managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) are notably exempt from this price hike. This policy is informed by comprehensive studies, such as one from IIT Kanpur, highlighting the significant contribution of vehicles to the city's air pollution. The data shows vehicles account for a large percentage of PM emissions and other climate-damaging gases.

The program is also a response to the National Green Tribunal's order, directing more public transportation options and discouraging private vehicle use, a key tenet of policies introduced by the Commission for Air Quality Management. Although air quality showed slight improvement from the previous day, the situation continues to be concerning.

