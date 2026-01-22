Controversial Rollback: EEOC Rescinds Workplace Discrimination Protections

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has repealed its 2024 guidance that strengthened protections against workplace discrimination for LGBTQ workers and women who have abortions. The repeal, voted for by a 2-1 majority, reversed policies that had integrated significant court rulings and legislative developments from the past 25 years.

This decision to roll back protections has been attributed to recent changes in EEOC's composition, specifically following the confirmation of Brittany Panuccio, providing Republicans a controlling majority. EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas stated that the prior guidance overreached by imposing new employer obligations beyond existing law interpretations.

Critics argue the removal of these protections could escalate workplace harassment incidents, leaving employees vulnerable. Prominent former EEOC officials voiced their concern, while legal pushbacks had already curtailed enforcement against religious organizations and contested its adoption in certain judicial circles.

