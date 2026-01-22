Left Menu

Dispute Over Entry Fees for Nashik's Indian Air Force Air Show

The Indian Air Force voiced disappointment over fees charged for an air show in Nashik, meant to inspire youth without costs. The district explained the fees as crowd control measures, with proceeds going to soldiers' welfare. Despite criticism, the shows aim to captivate audiences.

  • India

The Indian Air Force expressed dissatisfaction with fees being charged for attending an air show in Nashik, designed to motivate youth and forge national connections without financial barriers.

Local officials clarified that the fees, introduced by the district administration, were for amenities and crowd management, with proceeds supporting the soldiers' welfare fund. Critics argue the fees undermine the event's inspirational purpose.

Nashik's district collector highlighted safety measures, asserting that the financial contributions will be directed to the Maharashtra Sainik Welfare Department, emphasizing public safety while also maintaining the celebrated aerobatic performances

