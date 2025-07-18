Truck Drivers Learn English to Bridge Borders

In Ciudad Juarez, Mexican truck drivers are hitting the books, learning English to meet requirements set by a U.S. executive order. The directive, introduced by President Donald Trump, demands commercial drivers in the United States demonstrate English-proficiency.

Approximately 50 drivers, responsible for transporting goods between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, Texas, are participating in English lessons organized by Fletes Sotelo. The company's initiative aims to help drivers meet U.S. standards and has been running for six weeks, offering classes for four to eight hours a week.

While the English requirement for truckers has long been part of U.S. law, Trump's recent order reversed previous guidance, prompting this educational effort. Critics have labeled the executive order discriminatory, noting that many Americans speak languages other than English.

(With inputs from agencies.)