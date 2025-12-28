Left Menu

Remembering Jeffrey R. Holland: An Influential LDS Leader and Educator

Jeffrey R. Holland, a significant figure within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, passed away at 85 due to kidney disease. He was known for his educational contributions and firm stance on church doctrines, particularly his opposition to same-sex marriage.

Updated: 28-12-2025 02:43 IST
Jeffrey R. Holland, a prominent leader of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has died at the age of 85 from kidney disease complications, according to the church. Holland was a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, instrumental in shaping the church's educational endeavors.

Born in St. George, Utah, in 1940, Holland dedicated his life to service and education within the church. He led Brigham Young University as president from 1980 to 1989, playing a crucial role in the construction of the school's Jerusalem Center. His speech at BYU in 2021, urging a defense of traditional marriage, sparked both protests and institutional endorsement.

Despite the controversy, Holland maintained his stance, expressing sadness if his words caused pain. The church mourns his passing, noting his contributions to both the faith and his community. Holland, who was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, is survived by their three children, 13 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

