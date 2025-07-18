University Scandal: A Call for Ethical Reformation

A government-run university in Odisha's Sambalpur faced a significant crisis following the arrest of an assistant professor on charges of sexual exploitation of a 20-year-old student. The incident prompted swift action from the institution's administration.

In a decisive move, Susant Kumar Das, the acting Vice Chancellor of GM University, issued an advisory urging teachers to view students as siblings, stressing the importance of maintaining high ethical and moral standards. Department heads have been asked to provide individual counseling to students and report any harassment cases directly to him.

The student body expressed its outrage through a campus protest, demanding a thorough investigation to uncover any other faculty members involved in such unethical practices. In response, the Vice Chancellor held a meeting with the Internal Complaint Committee, giving them clear directives to address the situation proactively.

