Left Menu

University Scandal: A Call for Ethical Reformation

A university in Odisha was shaken by the arrest of an assistant professor for sexually exploiting a student. The Vice Chancellor urged faculty to uphold ethical standards and treat students with respect. Students protested, demanding a thorough investigation to prevent future misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:01 IST
University Scandal: A Call for Ethical Reformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A government-run university in Odisha's Sambalpur faced a significant crisis following the arrest of an assistant professor on charges of sexual exploitation of a 20-year-old student. The incident prompted swift action from the institution's administration.

In a decisive move, Susant Kumar Das, the acting Vice Chancellor of GM University, issued an advisory urging teachers to view students as siblings, stressing the importance of maintaining high ethical and moral standards. Department heads have been asked to provide individual counseling to students and report any harassment cases directly to him.

The student body expressed its outrage through a campus protest, demanding a thorough investigation to uncover any other faculty members involved in such unethical practices. In response, the Vice Chancellor held a meeting with the Internal Complaint Committee, giving them clear directives to address the situation proactively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025