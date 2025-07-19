Bomb Hoax Causes Panic in Delhi Schools and Colleges
A school in Sector 46 and over 45 others received bomb threats via email, leading to evacuations and a police investigation. The threats, including one with a suicide note, were hoaxes, causing widespread panic among students and parents. Authorities are identifying the email sender.
A bomb threat received via email led to the evacuation of a school in Sector 46, sparking a police investigation on Friday. Despite extensive searches, the threat was deemed a hoax, yet it caused significant alarm among students and parents, with some deciding to keep their children at home.
H S V Global School, among several others targeted, informed police about the threat, which claimed explosives were hidden in classrooms. The search operation was launched as students arrived for classes. Panic ensued, even as authorities reassured that no explosives were found, calling the threat a hoax.
Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar announced that the sender of the threatening email, also linked to other schools facing similar threats, is being tracked for arrest. The hoaxes, part of a recent surge in such incidents, highlight ongoing security challenges facing educational institutions in the region.
