Bomb Hoax Causes Panic in Delhi Schools and Colleges

A bomb threat received via email led to the evacuation of a school in Sector 46, sparking a police investigation on Friday. Despite extensive searches, the threat was deemed a hoax, yet it caused significant alarm among students and parents, with some deciding to keep their children at home.

H S V Global School, among several others targeted, informed police about the threat, which claimed explosives were hidden in classrooms. The search operation was launched as students arrived for classes. Panic ensued, even as authorities reassured that no explosives were found, calling the threat a hoax.

Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar announced that the sender of the threatening email, also linked to other schools facing similar threats, is being tracked for arrest. The hoaxes, part of a recent surge in such incidents, highlight ongoing security challenges facing educational institutions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)