Left Menu

Bomb Hoax Causes Panic in Delhi Schools and Colleges

A school in Sector 46 and over 45 others received bomb threats via email, leading to evacuations and a police investigation. The threats, including one with a suicide note, were hoaxes, causing widespread panic among students and parents. Authorities are identifying the email sender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-07-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 00:26 IST
Bomb Hoax Causes Panic in Delhi Schools and Colleges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat received via email led to the evacuation of a school in Sector 46, sparking a police investigation on Friday. Despite extensive searches, the threat was deemed a hoax, yet it caused significant alarm among students and parents, with some deciding to keep their children at home.

H S V Global School, among several others targeted, informed police about the threat, which claimed explosives were hidden in classrooms. The search operation was launched as students arrived for classes. Panic ensued, even as authorities reassured that no explosives were found, calling the threat a hoax.

Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar announced that the sender of the threatening email, also linked to other schools facing similar threats, is being tracked for arrest. The hoaxes, part of a recent surge in such incidents, highlight ongoing security challenges facing educational institutions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025