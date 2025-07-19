Left Menu

Delhi University Unveils First Seat Allocation List for 2025-26 Admissions

Delhi University announced the first seat allocation list for undergraduate admissions for the 2025-26 academic session. Out of 69 colleges, 79 programs are included for 71,624 seats. Candidates must confirm their acceptance by July 21, with payment due by July 23. The academic year begins on August 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:39 IST
Delhi University has released the first allocation list for undergraduate seats for the 2025-26 academic session, marking the conclusion of the Common Seat Allocation System's (CSAS) initial phase.

The list unveiled at 5 pm on Saturday features allocations for 71,624 seats across 79 programs offered by 69 affiliated colleges.

Candidates have until 4:59 pm on July 21 to accept their allotted seats. Colleges are tasked with verifying applications by July 22, and admission fees must be paid by July 23. The next allocation list will be announced at 5 pm on July 28, ahead of the August 1 start of the academic session.

