Parents Rally at Jantar Mantar: Demanding Financial Transparency in Education
A large group of parents gathered at Jantar Mantar, organized by United Parents' Voice, to protest against alleged arbitrary fee hikes in private schools. Despite multiple appeals to authorities, parents claim their concerns about transparency and accountability have been ignored. The protestors submitted a memorandum with demands for reform.
In a significant demonstration, hundreds of parents convened at Jantar Mantar under the banner of United Parents' Voice, pressing for financial transparency in the private education sector and protesting alleged arbitrary fee hikes.
The parents, frustrated by unheeded appeals to authorities, expressed their grievances following an unsuccessful attempt to engage with government officials, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Although a delegation secured a brief meeting, further communication was not forthcoming.
A memorandum submitted by parents highlighted violations such as unapproved fee hikes and misuse of school funds. They demanded government-supervised elections for parent-teacher associations, independent audits, and opposed the new Fee Regulation Ordinance, 2025, advocating for fair and transparent financial practices in education.
