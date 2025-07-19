Parents Rally at Jantar Mantar: Demanding Financial Transparency in Education

In a significant demonstration, hundreds of parents convened at Jantar Mantar under the banner of United Parents' Voice, pressing for financial transparency in the private education sector and protesting alleged arbitrary fee hikes.

The parents, frustrated by unheeded appeals to authorities, expressed their grievances following an unsuccessful attempt to engage with government officials, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Although a delegation secured a brief meeting, further communication was not forthcoming.

A memorandum submitted by parents highlighted violations such as unapproved fee hikes and misuse of school funds. They demanded government-supervised elections for parent-teacher associations, independent audits, and opposed the new Fee Regulation Ordinance, 2025, advocating for fair and transparent financial practices in education.

