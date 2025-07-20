Student Alleges Harassment by Professor: Probe Initiated

An investigation has been launched following sexual harassment allegations by a 21-year-old student against his professor in Odisha's Jajpur district, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The political science undergraduate accused the department head of requesting sexual favors in exchange for higher grades, subsequently threatening academic repercussions upon refusal. Allegedly, on July 16, the professor threatened to make him fail deliberately in front of classmates.

The college has formed a five-member internal committee to examine the claims, aiming to deliver a report by Monday, while notifying local police. Notably, the professor faced similar accusations in 2021, followed by an arrest, bail, and eventual reinstatement.

(With inputs from agencies.)