Delhi University's Seat Allocation Surge: A Game of Numbers and Categories

In a strategic move to facilitate admissions, Delhi University has executed its first round of undergraduate seat allocations, releasing 93,166 offers for a total of 71,624 seats.

The initiative, aimed at accommodating a range of categories including general, OBC, and others, has seen 14,939 applications approved so far, university officials revealed. The admissions process employs the common seat allocation system (CSAS-UG) based on CUET-UG scores.

The second round is scheduled for July 28, while the academic year kicks off on August 1, paving the way for a new cohort of students guided by transparent and diverse allocation strategies.