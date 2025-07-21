Left Menu

Delhi University's Seat Allocation Surge: A Game of Numbers and Categories

Delhi University has initiated its first round of undergraduate seat allocation, issuing 93,166 allocations for 71,624 available seats. Categories such as single girl child and orphan candidates are part of the allocation, with 14,939 applications approved so far. The new academic session starts on August 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 00:41 IST
Delhi University's Seat Allocation Surge: A Game of Numbers and Categories
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to facilitate admissions, Delhi University has executed its first round of undergraduate seat allocations, releasing 93,166 offers for a total of 71,624 seats.

The initiative, aimed at accommodating a range of categories including general, OBC, and others, has seen 14,939 applications approved so far, university officials revealed. The admissions process employs the common seat allocation system (CSAS-UG) based on CUET-UG scores.

The second round is scheduled for July 28, while the academic year kicks off on August 1, paving the way for a new cohort of students guided by transparent and diverse allocation strategies.

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025