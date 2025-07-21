Delhi University's Seat Allocation Surge: A Game of Numbers and Categories
Delhi University has initiated its first round of undergraduate seat allocation, issuing 93,166 allocations for 71,624 available seats. Categories such as single girl child and orphan candidates are part of the allocation, with 14,939 applications approved so far. The new academic session starts on August 1.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 00:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to facilitate admissions, Delhi University has executed its first round of undergraduate seat allocations, releasing 93,166 offers for a total of 71,624 seats.
The initiative, aimed at accommodating a range of categories including general, OBC, and others, has seen 14,939 applications approved so far, university officials revealed. The admissions process employs the common seat allocation system (CSAS-UG) based on CUET-UG scores.
The second round is scheduled for July 28, while the academic year kicks off on August 1, paving the way for a new cohort of students guided by transparent and diverse allocation strategies.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ED Cracks Down on Fake NRI Quota Admissions in Medical Colleges
Delhi Government to Launch Online Admissions for EWS Categories
Delhi University Unveils Simulated Ranks for 2025 UG Admissions
Over 72,600 students accept seats in first round of Delhi University UG admissions
Delhi University Unveils First Seat Allocation List for 2025-26 Admissions