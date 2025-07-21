Left Menu

India's Path to a Unified Higher Education Regulator

The Ministry of Education is drafting a bill to establish the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), a unified regulatory body envisioned in the National Education Policy 2020. HECI intends to replace existing bodies to ensure streamlined governance, integrity, and resource efficiency within India's higher education sector.

The Indian Ministry of Education is moving forward with plans to establish the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), as confirmed by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar. The proposal was highlighted in a Lok Sabha session, shedding light on the vision under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The NEP 2020 outlines the need for a 'light but tight' regulatory framework to enhance integrity and transparency while fostering innovation in education. HECI aims to serve with independent verticals focusing on regulation, accreditation, funding, and academic standard setting, replacing existing bodies like the UGC, AICTE, and NCTE.

Initially proposed in 2018, the HECI concept seeks renewal under Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, emphasizing the necessity for a unified regulator. According to NEP 2020, this unified approach is crucial for revitalizing India's higher education sector, ensuring it thrives in the future.

