Tragedy Strikes Educational Trip: Six Students Drown in Mining Tank

In a tragic incident, six students from Northeastern University drowned during an educational visit to a mining facility in north China's Inner Mongolia. The students fell into an industrial flotation tank at a copper-molybdenum ore-dressing plant.

This operation is run by a company under China National Gold Group Co in Hulunbuir. Despite rescue efforts, all six students were declared dead by medical personnel, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

An accompanying teacher sustained injuries during the incident. The visit, meant to educate, instead ended in heartbreak, prompting questions about safety protocols at such facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)