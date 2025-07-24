Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Educational Trip: Six Students Drown in Mining Tank

Six Northeastern University students drowned after falling into a flotation tank during a visit to a copper-molybdenum plant operated by China National Gold Group Co in Inner Mongolia. The students were pulled out but declared dead, while their accompanying teacher sustained injuries.

In a tragic incident, six students from Northeastern University drowned during an educational visit to a mining facility in north China's Inner Mongolia. The students fell into an industrial flotation tank at a copper-molybdenum ore-dressing plant.

This operation is run by a company under China National Gold Group Co in Hulunbuir. Despite rescue efforts, all six students were declared dead by medical personnel, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

An accompanying teacher sustained injuries during the incident. The visit, meant to educate, instead ended in heartbreak, prompting questions about safety protocols at such facilities.

