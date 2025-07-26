Rajasthan School Collapse Tragedy: Minister Takes Moral Responsibility

In a somber admission, Rajasthan's School Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, has taken moral responsibility for the tragic collapse of a school building in Jhalawar district. The unfortunate incident resulted in the loss of seven young lives and injured 28 others.

Despite prior warnings from local residents regarding the building's poor condition, the school was not identified as a risk in the list of dilapidated buildings provided to the state education ministry. This oversight led to accusations of administrative negligence.

Reacting to the incident, the Union Education Ministry has instructed all states and Union Territories to conduct mandatory safety audits across schools to ensure student safety. Minister Dilawar has announced an increase in funding for building repairs and promised to closely monitor ongoing renovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)