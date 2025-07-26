Left Menu

Rajasthan School Collapse Tragedy: Minister Takes Moral Responsibility

Rajasthan's School Education Minister Madan Dilawar accepted moral responsibility for the school building collapse in Jhalawar district, which killed seven children. The school was not listed as dilapidated, leading to negligence. Following the tragedy, the Union Education Ministry urged mandatory safety audits, while Dilawar pledged infrastructural improvements.

Updated: 26-07-2025 21:08 IST
Rajasthan School Collapse Tragedy: Minister Takes Moral Responsibility
In a somber admission, Rajasthan's School Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, has taken moral responsibility for the tragic collapse of a school building in Jhalawar district. The unfortunate incident resulted in the loss of seven young lives and injured 28 others.

Despite prior warnings from local residents regarding the building's poor condition, the school was not identified as a risk in the list of dilapidated buildings provided to the state education ministry. This oversight led to accusations of administrative negligence.

Reacting to the incident, the Union Education Ministry has instructed all states and Union Territories to conduct mandatory safety audits across schools to ensure student safety. Minister Dilawar has announced an increase in funding for building repairs and promised to closely monitor ongoing renovations.

