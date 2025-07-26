Endangered Education: Rajasthan's Schools at Structural Risk

In Rajasthan's Kota district, students like Class-11's Alfi are enduring unsafe learning environments as government schools, including the historical Nanta Mahal, face structural decay.

After a deadly collapse in Jhalawar, inspections revealed that over 14 school buildings require urgent structural repairs.

Despite requests, only a fraction of necessary funds has been allocated, with bureaucratic hurdles at the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) further complicating matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)