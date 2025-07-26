Endangered Education: Rajasthan's Schools at Structural Risk
Class-11 student Alfi recounts the perilous condition of government-run schools in Kota, Rajasthan, like Nanta Mahal. Following a tragic incident in Jhalawar, authorities inspect these aging structures. Despite funding proposals, required maintenance is stalled due to ownership issues under the ASI, putting students' safety at risk.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 26-07-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 23:30 IST
- Country:
- India
In Rajasthan's Kota district, students like Class-11's Alfi are enduring unsafe learning environments as government schools, including the historical Nanta Mahal, face structural decay.
After a deadly collapse in Jhalawar, inspections revealed that over 14 school buildings require urgent structural repairs.
Despite requests, only a fraction of necessary funds has been allocated, with bureaucratic hurdles at the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) further complicating matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's 'Vikasit Keralam' Mission Launched by Amit Shah
It's more important to make BJP state office a centre of Vikasit Kerala than having CM in government: Amit Shah in Kerala.
Vikasit Bharat not possible without development of strong southern states: Amit Shah in Kerala.
Veteran Tribal Leader Jual Oram Steps Aside for Youth
Stark Education Crisis Uncovered: A Closer Look at India's Learning Outcomes