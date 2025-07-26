Left Menu

Endangered Education: Rajasthan's Schools at Structural Risk

Class-11 student Alfi recounts the perilous condition of government-run schools in Kota, Rajasthan, like Nanta Mahal. Following a tragic incident in Jhalawar, authorities inspect these aging structures. Despite funding proposals, required maintenance is stalled due to ownership issues under the ASI, putting students' safety at risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 26-07-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Rajasthan's Kota district, students like Class-11's Alfi are enduring unsafe learning environments as government schools, including the historical Nanta Mahal, face structural decay.

After a deadly collapse in Jhalawar, inspections revealed that over 14 school buildings require urgent structural repairs.

Despite requests, only a fraction of necessary funds has been allocated, with bureaucratic hurdles at the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) further complicating matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

