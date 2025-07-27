Delhi University Announces Second Round of Seat Allocations

Delhi University (DU) is set to unveil the second round of undergraduate seat allocations at 5 pm on Monday as part of its ongoing centralized admission process under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) for the 2025-26 academic year.

The forthcoming list will likely display considerable internal reshuffling, with over 43,000 candidates seeking seat upgrades following the initial round of admissions. According to university officials, the second list will align these preferences with newly available seat vacancies, allowing numerous students to alter their college or program choices based on merit and seat availability.

The academic session for first-year students is planned to kick off on August 1. Interested candidates are advised to refer to individual college websites for trial schedules, particularly those applying for performance-based courses such as Hindustani Music, Karnataka Music, and Fine Arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)