NRDC and Doon University Forge Strategic Pact to Propel Innovation in Uttarakhand

In a landmark move to catalyze research-driven economic development in Uttarakhand, the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and Doon University, Dehradun, inked a pivotal Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) at a formal ceremony held at Raj Bhawan, Dehradun. The event was presided over by Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd.), Hon’ble Governor of Uttarakhand, marking a first-of-its-kind collaboration between NRDC and a state university in the region.

Bridging Academia with Industry: A Vision for Viksit Bharat @2047

Governor Gurmit Singh emphasized the significance of this partnership in furthering the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, calling the agreement a cornerstone for Uttarakhand’s evolving innovation ecosystem. “The time has come for our universities to become engines of translational research that directly benefit the economy and society,” he stated. He praised the MoA as a precedent-setting initiative that will shape future academia-industry linkages across the state.

Empowering Innovation through IP and Commercialization

Cmde Amit Rastogi (Retd.), Chairman & Managing Director of NRDC, underlined the corporation’s role in helping Doon University leverage its research capabilities for broader impact. “We are committed to supporting Doon University in patent filings, technology transfer, and commercialization of innovations,” he said. “This will facilitate the transformation of ideas into market-ready solutions while fostering a spirit of entrepreneurship among students and faculty.”

The NRDC, functioning under the Ministry of Science & Technology, plays a pivotal role in protecting intellectual property (IP) and bringing public-funded research to commercial reality. This new relationship will empower Doon University with the resources and expertise to protect and monetize its intellectual output.

Doon University’s Strategic Shift Toward IP-Driven Research

Prof. Surekha Dangwal, Vice Chancellor of Doon University, shared the institution’s strategic realignment toward research and innovation. “We are committed to advancing IP-driven research across disciplines such as environmental sciences, natural resources, and design,” she noted. “With cutting-edge research infrastructure and a growing record of scientific publications, Doon University is well-positioned to contribute significantly to Uttarakhand’s knowledge economy.”

Prof. Dangwal further explained how NRDC’s support will allow the university to streamline patent filings, secure trademarks, and develop pathways for technology-based entrepreneurship. The collaboration is expected to particularly benefit the Schools of Environment & Natural Resources, Design, and key science departments.

A Star-Studded Event with Institutional Stakeholders

The MoA signing ceremony saw the presence of top officials and thought leaders from both institutions and the state administration. Attendees included:

Shri Ravinath Raman, IAS, Secretary to Hon’ble Governor

Smt. Reena Joshi, IAS, Additional Secretary to Hon’ble Governor

Mr. N.G. Lakshminarayan, Deputy General Manager, NRDC

Dr. Arun Kumar, Director, Research & Development Cell, Doon University

Smt. Smriti Khanduri, Finance Controller, Doon University

Shri Durgesh Dimri, Registrar, Doon University

Several Deans, faculty members, research scholars, and members of the media

The convergence of senior leadership from both academia and government underscored the strategic importance of the partnership.

Setting the Stage for a New Innovation Ecosystem

The collaboration between NRDC and Doon University is more than just an academic agreement—it is a blueprint for building a robust innovation ecosystem in Uttarakhand. By enabling university researchers to commercialize their ideas, the initiative promotes local entrepreneurship, strengthens state R&D output, and fuels job creation in emerging tech sectors.

This strategic alignment also signals a new era where public-funded universities can become active contributors to India’s startup economy, particularly in underrepresented regions like Uttarakhand. It encourages other state universities to explore similar models and engage with national innovation agencies for mutual benefit.