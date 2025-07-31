Rajasthan Governor Advocates Education for a Fulfilling Life

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasized the significance of education, describing it as essential for leading a beautiful and fulfilling life. During a visit to a tribal girls' school in Udaipur, marking his first year as governor, Bagde interacted with students, offering words of wisdom on achieving success through education.

Bagde highlighted the inherent intellectual capacity present in everyone, stressing that life's circumstances often shape individual development. He encouraged students to engage deeply with their studies 'beyond textbooks' to cultivate their intellect and maximize their potential for family and societal advancement.

In a statement marking his anniversary, Bagde explained the purpose of his visit was to assess the impact of government schemes at the grassroots level. He urged students to persist in their education despite challenges, underlining its importance not only for personal growth but also for contributing to broader societal progress.

