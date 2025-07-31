Left Menu

Rajasthan Governor Advocates Education for a Fulfilling Life

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde encouraged students to pursue their education thoroughly for a rewarding life. During his visit to a tribal girls' school in Udaipur, he advised students about the importance of education and the impact of circumstances on intellectual growth. Bagde marked his first year in office by assessing grassroots governmental initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:16 IST
Rajasthan Governor Advocates Education for a Fulfilling Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasized the significance of education, describing it as essential for leading a beautiful and fulfilling life. During a visit to a tribal girls' school in Udaipur, marking his first year as governor, Bagde interacted with students, offering words of wisdom on achieving success through education.

Bagde highlighted the inherent intellectual capacity present in everyone, stressing that life's circumstances often shape individual development. He encouraged students to engage deeply with their studies 'beyond textbooks' to cultivate their intellect and maximize their potential for family and societal advancement.

In a statement marking his anniversary, Bagde explained the purpose of his visit was to assess the impact of government schemes at the grassroots level. He urged students to persist in their education despite challenges, underlining its importance not only for personal growth but also for contributing to broader societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025