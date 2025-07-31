Rajasthan Governor Advocates Education for a Fulfilling Life
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde encouraged students to pursue their education thoroughly for a rewarding life. During his visit to a tribal girls' school in Udaipur, he advised students about the importance of education and the impact of circumstances on intellectual growth. Bagde marked his first year in office by assessing grassroots governmental initiatives.
Bagde highlighted the inherent intellectual capacity present in everyone, stressing that life's circumstances often shape individual development. He encouraged students to engage deeply with their studies 'beyond textbooks' to cultivate their intellect and maximize their potential for family and societal advancement.
In a statement marking his anniversary, Bagde explained the purpose of his visit was to assess the impact of government schemes at the grassroots level. He urged students to persist in their education despite challenges, underlining its importance not only for personal growth but also for contributing to broader societal progress.
