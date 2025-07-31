Left Menu

CBSE Revamps Section Allocation: Built-Up Area Decides

The CBSE has revised its affiliation bye-laws to regulate the number of sections in schools based on the total built-up carpet area of the school building. This change addresses issues of land scarcity and helps manage student-to-section ratios amidst a demand for new admissions, ensuring equitable allocation.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced changes to its affiliation bye-laws, according to CBSE officials. These amendments will now permit the number of sections in a school based on the school's total built-up carpet area.

In recent feedback, schools and stakeholders expressed challenges due to limited land availability, making it difficult to expand sections despite high demands for new admissions. The pressure to maintain a student ratio of 1:40 further exacerbates the strain within many institutions.

CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta emphasized that the built-up area will be certified by local authorities or licensed architects. Schools will have equal sections at both secondary and senior secondary levels, restricted to one-fourth of the total sections, ensuring balanced growth and resource allocation.

