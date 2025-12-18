Fraud Network Exposed: Arrests in Gurugram Unmask Deceptive Schemes

In a significant crackdown on financial fraud, Gurugram police arrested two individuals in separate cases, spotlighting a network of deception and manipulation. A Nigerian national, Musa, was charged with defrauding a woman by feigning a romantic interest on social media, leveraging false pretenses to extract money.

Musa, who entered India on a medical visa in 2019, stayed after his visa expired citing the COVID-19 pandemic. He confessed to possessing the ATM card used for transactions in the scam, receiving a commission for withdrawals. The arrest followed a complaint from the victim who was deceived into transferring Rs 58,000.

In a parallel investigation, police apprehended Luv Kumar, a bank employee, for aiding cyber fraudsters by facilitating bank account openings. The accused allegedly assisted in schemes that duped individuals with false offers of buying antique coins and notes. Investigations continue as officials uncover further connections.

