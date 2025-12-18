Left Menu

Oli's Call to Arms: A Party at Crossroads

KP Sharma Oli, re-elected as chairman of the CPN-UML, has urged party members to confront Nepal's interim government following the controversial suppression of a Gen-Z protest. Despite ongoing investigations into police actions during violent protests, Oli insists on a strong nationwide response and questions the government's agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 23:08 IST
KP Sharma Oli addresses party cadres after being re-elected CPN-UML chairman in Kathmandu. (Image Source: Oli's secretariat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

In a powerful rallying call, KP Sharma Oli, after securing a third consecutive term as chairman of Nepal's Communist Party- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), urged party loyalists to stand against the interim government by force. His remarks followed a nearly week-long general convention concluding with Oli's reelection.

Addressing newly elected party members, Oli condemned what he described as anti-democratic moves by the government and emphasized the need for a decisive struggle. Echoing sentiments from the Panchayat era, he accused the government of orchestrating false allegations and targeting party leaders.

The backdrop of these statements is the violent Gen-Z protest of September 8, during which dozens were killed in police action. Oli narrowly escaped violence at his residence amidst the resulting chaos. He robustly defended the police's actions as necessary for parliamentary security, despite ongoing investigations into alleged misuse of force.

