Oli's Call to Arms: A Party at Crossroads

In a powerful rallying call, KP Sharma Oli, after securing a third consecutive term as chairman of Nepal's Communist Party- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), urged party loyalists to stand against the interim government by force. His remarks followed a nearly week-long general convention concluding with Oli's reelection.

Addressing newly elected party members, Oli condemned what he described as anti-democratic moves by the government and emphasized the need for a decisive struggle. Echoing sentiments from the Panchayat era, he accused the government of orchestrating false allegations and targeting party leaders.

The backdrop of these statements is the violent Gen-Z protest of September 8, during which dozens were killed in police action. Oli narrowly escaped violence at his residence amidst the resulting chaos. He robustly defended the police's actions as necessary for parliamentary security, despite ongoing investigations into alleged misuse of force.

