Oli's Call to Arms: A Party at Crossroads
KP Sharma Oli, re-elected as chairman of the CPN-UML, has urged party members to confront Nepal's interim government following the controversial suppression of a Gen-Z protest. Despite ongoing investigations into police actions during violent protests, Oli insists on a strong nationwide response and questions the government's agenda.
- Country:
- Nepal
In a powerful rallying call, KP Sharma Oli, after securing a third consecutive term as chairman of Nepal's Communist Party- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), urged party loyalists to stand against the interim government by force. His remarks followed a nearly week-long general convention concluding with Oli's reelection.
Addressing newly elected party members, Oli condemned what he described as anti-democratic moves by the government and emphasized the need for a decisive struggle. Echoing sentiments from the Panchayat era, he accused the government of orchestrating false allegations and targeting party leaders.
The backdrop of these statements is the violent Gen-Z protest of September 8, during which dozens were killed in police action. Oli narrowly escaped violence at his residence amidst the resulting chaos. He robustly defended the police's actions as necessary for parliamentary security, despite ongoing investigations into alleged misuse of force.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Erupt as Burial Dispute Sparks Violence in Chhattisgarh Village
Vijay's Fiery Battle: 'Pure vs. Evil' in Tamil Nadu Politics
Vijay Slams DMK: Allegations of 'Ugly Politics' and False Campaigns
Parliament Erupts: Allegations of Corruption Stir Albanian Politics
Fatal Stabbing in Rohingya Camp: A Case of Drunken Violence