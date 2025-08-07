NE Students Explore Space Science: A Journey to ISRO
A group of 100 students from northeastern states visited ISRO centres in Bengaluru through the NE-SPARKS initiative, aimed at raising space science awareness. The visit included tours of ISTRAC, IDSN, and URSC, concluding at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium with a Gaganyaan Mission documentary screening.
In a significant educational initiative, 100 students from Northeast India visited key ISRO centres in Bengaluru, aiming to boost awareness of space science and technology.
Organized under the NE-SPARKS programme, the trip included students from eight states and featured firsthand experiences at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network and the Indian Deep Space Network, where students engaged with senior scientists, learning about deep space communications.
On the final day, students toured the U R Rao Satellite Centre to understand satellite integration, ending with a documentary on India's Gaganyaan Mission at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium. The programme seeks to involve 800 students in total across eight batches.
