Left Menu

NE Students Explore Space Science: A Journey to ISRO

A group of 100 students from northeastern states visited ISRO centres in Bengaluru through the NE-SPARKS initiative, aimed at raising space science awareness. The visit included tours of ISTRAC, IDSN, and URSC, concluding at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium with a Gaganyaan Mission documentary screening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 07-08-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 19:11 IST
NE Students Explore Space Science: A Journey to ISRO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant educational initiative, 100 students from Northeast India visited key ISRO centres in Bengaluru, aiming to boost awareness of space science and technology.

Organized under the NE-SPARKS programme, the trip included students from eight states and featured firsthand experiences at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network and the Indian Deep Space Network, where students engaged with senior scientists, learning about deep space communications.

On the final day, students toured the U R Rao Satellite Centre to understand satellite integration, ending with a documentary on India's Gaganyaan Mission at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium. The programme seeks to involve 800 students in total across eight batches.

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025