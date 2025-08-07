Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Major Educational and Urban Reforms

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved initiatives for new private universities, an international scholarship scheme, and urban advertisement reforms. Announced by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, the decisions include the establishment of three new universities and a UK collaboration scholarship, alongside a shift in municipal advertising regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Major Educational and Urban Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has propelled significant reforms in the domains of education and urban governance, as it sanctioned proposals for new private universities, a Chevening-style scholarship, and lasting changes in municipal advertising. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, accompanied by cabinet colleagues, announced the decisions made in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Cabinet has paved the way for Vedanta University in Muzaffarnagar, KD University in Mathura, and Bodhisattva University in Barabanki, under the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019. These moves aim to expand higher education infrastructure. Simultaneously, the 'Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee-Chevening Uttar Pradesh Government Scholarship Scheme' was launched for meritorious students, offering full funding for master's degrees in the UK.

Urban advertising saw a significant regulatory shift with the amendment of Section 305(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, extending advertising license duration from two to 15 years. This is anticipated to attract investments and promote innovation. The Cabinet's comprehensive reforms also include proposed changes to the King George's Medical University governance structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025