Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Major Educational and Urban Reforms

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has propelled significant reforms in the domains of education and urban governance, as it sanctioned proposals for new private universities, a Chevening-style scholarship, and lasting changes in municipal advertising. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, accompanied by cabinet colleagues, announced the decisions made in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Cabinet has paved the way for Vedanta University in Muzaffarnagar, KD University in Mathura, and Bodhisattva University in Barabanki, under the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019. These moves aim to expand higher education infrastructure. Simultaneously, the 'Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee-Chevening Uttar Pradesh Government Scholarship Scheme' was launched for meritorious students, offering full funding for master's degrees in the UK.

Urban advertising saw a significant regulatory shift with the amendment of Section 305(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, extending advertising license duration from two to 15 years. This is anticipated to attract investments and promote innovation. The Cabinet's comprehensive reforms also include proposed changes to the King George's Medical University governance structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)