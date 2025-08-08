ISB Launches 'Discover': Bridging Academia and Practice

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has unveiled 'ISB Discover', a new platform aimed at democratizing access to management research. Launched on Friday, this innovative tool provides actionable insights, making ISB the first B-School in India to focus on bridging the gap between academic research and industry practice.

As part of its commitment to facilitating knowledge transfer, ISB Discover offers a range of content formats—articles, videos, podcasts, and infographics—covering topics such as financial inclusion and healthcare operations. It seeks to empower not only business leaders but also policymakers, journalists, and students with actionable, research-backed information.

Speaking about this initiative, ISB Dean Professor Madan Pillutla emphasized the platform's goal of translating academic work into practical insights. This move aims to aid socio-economic progress by informing policies and inspiring innovative solutions, demonstrating ISB's ongoing dedication to research-driven impact.