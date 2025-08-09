Empowering Education: Major Budget Boost for MERITE and Ujjwala Schemes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing Union Cabinet approval for substantial budgetary allocations to the MERITE and Ujjwala schemes. Adityanath highlighted the significant benefits these schemes will deliver in education and public welfare.

Under the Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education (MERITE) scheme, an allocation of Rs 4,200 crore will be directed towards enhancing 275 technical institutions. This initiative, aligned with the National Education Policy-2020, aims to improve instructional quality, foster research innovation, and support women's empowerment in the field.

Complementing this, the Union Cabinet reaffirmed subsidy provisions for the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, with a dedicated budget of Rs 12,000 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26. This decision continues to facilitate subsidized LPG cylinders for over 10.33 crore beneficiaries, promoting health and welfare for women nationwide.

