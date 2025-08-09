Revitalizing Education: India-UK Vision 2035 Unveiled
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized that education is more about developing meaningful life capabilities and questioning than just career success. During the launch of Shrewsbury International School in Bhopal, he highlighted education's role in serving others, aligning with the India-UK Vision 2035 for deeper educational ties.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted a profound perspective on education, emphasizing its role beyond mere life-building, during a recent inauguration event.
Speaking at the Shrewsbury International School in Bhopal, Scindia urged students to contemplate the broader applications of education, questioning not only personal success but societal contribution.
The event, also attended by Harjinder Kang, celebrated the new India-UK Vision 2035, promising to strengthen educational and skills partnerships between the two nations.
